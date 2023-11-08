BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"If you’re vitamin D deficient, it increases your risk of getting cancer.”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
201 views • 11/08/2023

# 1 - "If you’re vitamin D deficient, it increases your risk of getting cancer.”

“There’s a linear relationship between vitamin D deficiency and cancer. And the further you go away from the equator, the less UVB you get, the greater your risk of cancer. This has been well established!” stressed.

# 2 - "Vitamin D is highly effective for the treatment of depression.”

It’s also “very important for the immune system,” Dr. Marik added. “People don’t like vitamin D. They just don’t like it because if people took vitamin D, [they] would reduce the risk of cancer — would reduce the risk of many diseases."

# 3 - “If you avoid the sun, it increases your risk of dying [prematurely] by about 25%.”

Dr. Marik recommended going into the sun for about 30 minutes a day. He advised not to use sunscreens because “it defeats the purpose.” “In fact, there’s some data that sunscreens increase your risk of melanoma — paradoxically.”

Source @Corona Conspiracy

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

cancervitamin ddepressiondr paul marik
