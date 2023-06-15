Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 52 - Is The Antichrist a Single Person Or A System?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you put the Antichrist into the prophetic picture it cannot refer to an individual because of the time span. In 1John 2:22 we read "He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son." Which system can this then be?
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate