The Prophetic Future of Iran - Iran's Fate in the End Times

The nation of Iran stands poised to become a nuclear power within the year if nothing stops it from happening. What is the prophetic future of Iran, however? What is Iran's fate in the End Times? Will it be the conqueror or the conquered? What do the Gog of Magog passage and Daniel 8 tell us about the future? Watch this Nelson Walters video to discover what the Bible tells us about these coming events.
