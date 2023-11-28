Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C and Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mast cells are part of the innate immune system and play an important role in maintaining homeostasis in the immune system. However, patients with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) can experience repeated allergy symptoms affecting several body systems including skin, gastrointestinal, heart, respiratory, and neurological.
Join Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C and Bryana Gregory, Pharm D, RPh as they discuss natural ways to combat the symptoms of MCAS. Learn all about MCAS and the protocol that is helping their patients, who they call guests, live symptom-free!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.