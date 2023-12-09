Other News #Ultra #GAINS Good News About Wellness, Freedom and Finance ’23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of good news from 2023, starting with quantifiable #GAINS: Silver is up 19.5% since last year. Speaking of years, turns out I’m not the only one pushing for a calendar re-alignment with celestial timekeeping #Kronos Example of a new 13-month calendar, compared to my 13th month reformed calendar I presented in this video: https://rumble.com/v29f422-13th-month-calendar-and-4d-parasite-control.html and further detail celestial time and the "wobble" our planet, solar system, and even our galaxy exhibit. That relates to the photon belt re-aligning poles, and the Earth changes coming end-of-March, beginning of April 2024. Hooray!
Some good news in Wellness, Curing, Healing #FoodIsMedicine Let’s look at very legit, official and recent (July’22)study that discovers the imperative action to take against #Cancer among other ailments: Supplementing diet with Amygdalin. It ain’t no fairy tale or pharmakia: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9332734/
Gonna look at the shipping industry for solid evidence of what we land lubbers can expect from the pirates soon, and identify #Solutions to avoid their cruel tricks. CHOOSE to #StarveTheBeast and, over the long-term, WE get the #GAINS and not the globalists. #Overabundance #Freedom ACTIVELY vote with your dollars, folks, they’re the only ballots that get counted. I’d be glad to escort you to portal where everything most people buy regularly is plant-based, high-quality, and made in USA. Contact me via one of the links here: www.linktr.ee/mjtank108 Don’t feed the beast (Walmort, Targay, Amazion) #StarveTheBeast #ShrugTheBug #ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link HERE or on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.