US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Ava-Claire Calais: Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
1 view • 10/20/2023

Presented on US Sports Net By CoachTube

Featured course:
Parasympathetic Sprint Training - Jennifer McHugh, SA Reagan HS
https://bit.ly/USSportsTracknField102023
and
Ardent Sports & Outdoors
Shop baitcasters, spinning reels, rods, fishing line and reel care products! Ardentreels
https://bit.ly/ArdentReels1023

On today's show we have a talented Middle-Distance sprinter out of Louisiana sure to help your program bring home the gold. And in our coaches corner we hear from one of the best out of the Lone-Star state on what motivates her to coach. Mus see! Enjoy!

Video credits:
Ava-Claire Calais: Class of 2024
Ava-Claire Calais
@ava-clairecalais8180
https://www.youtube.com/@ava-clairecalais8180

THSCA FCA BREAKFAST OPENING REMARKS
San Antonio Reagan Girl's Track and Field
@sanantonioreagangirlstrack3753
https://www.youtube.com/@sanantonioreagangirlstrack3753

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio

Keywords
trackrelaytrack and fieldtrack athlete4x100 relayncaa athlete
