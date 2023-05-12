© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Now | Mind Monsters 7 - Psychonauts Gone Wild Part 2
The interview with Frank continues.... This time with special guest, joining the interviewing the entity that has possessed Frank.
Something about Frank's DMT story around the mechanical constructs rings a bell. A mate was on DMT many years ago, said he blasted off and when he came to, he was working as like a slaver drone for these "alien overlords" type entities in this mechanical like world. 🤔
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/73FYEGMGRow
#FallenOnes #HardToSwallowPill