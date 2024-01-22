Create New Account
How To Power Your Well Pump & Furnace When The Grid Goes Down!
LDS Prepper
Published a month ago

You'll want or need water and heat to stay alive when in a grid-down power outage. I share what you need to know on how to power your furnace and well pump when the grid goes down using the Mango Power Station battery backup system either with an automatic or manual transfer switch.

Questions? Call me at https://LDSPrepperStore.com

Mango Power Station Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5Gaqk5XPqg&list=PL2cLVMJiux-mDhAlHiKUITFs2zdStxB0d

EMP Shield $50 Discount: https://LDSPrepper.com/empshield

