Cultural Defiance: Iranian musicians performed Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 inside the ruins of the IRIB state TV & radio building in Tehran that was bombed by Israel

In a striking act of cultural defiance, Iranian musicians Homayoun Shajarian and Farshad Sheikh performed Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 inside the ruins of the IRIB state TV and radio building in Tehran — destroyed in a recent Israeli strike.
The performance took place amid the wreckage, with Shajarian’s vocals echoing through what was once a symbol of Iranian broadcasting power.