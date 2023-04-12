Elon Destroys BBC -- Stands for Free Speech + Against Top Down Orwellian Narrative

Free speech hero Elon Musk who took over Twitter in an effort to protect the first amendment and you're right to speak, dumped on a BBC reporter who came in unprepared questioning Elon about hate speech which he couldn't identify, and Covid labels.Everybody should be incredibly thankful that you on musk purchased Twitter, a monumental purchase in defense of freedoms and free speech.

#elonmusk #twitter #hatespeech #bbc





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more