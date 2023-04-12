Elon Destroys BBC -- Stands for Free Speech + Against Top Down Orwellian Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free speech hero Elon Musk who took over Twitter in an effort to protect the first amendment and you're right to speak, dumped on a BBC reporter who came in unprepared questioning Elon about hate speech which he couldn't identify, and Covid labels.Everybody should be incredibly thankful that you on musk purchased Twitter, a monumental purchase in defense of freedoms and free speech.
#elonmusk #twitter #hatespeech #bbc
