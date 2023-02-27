© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29vmaf54ca
2023.02.27 Norovirus is a symbol of vaccine disasters, and it will be used by Xi Jinping to consolidate his dictatorship.
诺若病毒就是疫苗灾难，会被习近平利用来巩固独裁。