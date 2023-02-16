BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former DNI John Radcliffe: The Chinese spy balloon shows the Biden administration failed in deterring the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 02/16/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28g3ws9044

02/13/2023 Former DNI John Radcliffe: The Chinese spy balloon shows the Biden administration failed in deterring the CCP. The first Chinese spy balloon was on a dedicated mission, and it was a major breach to our national security. The unidentified flying objects the US shot down recently were nothing like aliens or extraterrestrial beings. The CCP is becoming aggressive by doing the same thing to our allies in the Indo-Pacific


02/13/2023 前国家情报局局长约翰·拉德克利夫：中共间谍气球事件显示了拜登政府对中共没有威慑力。第一个中共间谍气球有特定任务并且对美国国土安全造成重大侵犯。美国击落的其它不明飞行物绝不是外星人或者地外生命。中共野心日益膨胀，他们对我们在印太地区的盟友也做了同样的事情。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy