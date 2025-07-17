‘America is $37 TRILLION in debt, Our people are broke and can’t afford cost of living’ — MTG

She proposes to strip billions in foreign aid from the Defense Appropriations Bill

‘Congress sends your money to every foreign war and foreign country like it’s their job’

Adding this, the next day (July 18th) after posting this video on the 17th.

The House just rejected an amendment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut $500 million in U.S. military aid to Israel.

Only six members of Congress voted in favor:

➡️ Marjorie Taylor Greene

➡️ Thomas Massie

➡️ Rashida Tlaib

➡️ Ilhan Omar

➡️ Summer Lee

➡️ Al Green

Everyone else voted to keep the aid flowing.