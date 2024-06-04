BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Tennis Feat. French Open 4th round: Novak Djokovic rallies to beat Francesco Cerundolo
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 11 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

FUNDAMENTALS OF STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING FOR TENNIS

by Costa Performance

https://bit.ly/StrengthandConditioningforTennis

Off Court Presentation Topics Covered:

On Court Demonstration Topics Covered:

- Long Term Athletic Development - Proper way to Build a Warm Up

- Importance of a Proper Season - What to look for prematch/practice/training

- Importance of Sport Specific Training - Examples of Tennis Specific Exercises

- Science Behind Warm Up and Cool Down - Areas to focus on/ What makes in "sport Specific"

- Questions and Dialogue - What to Look for in a Cool Down/Proper ways to Recover

Book this course - https://bit.ly/StrengthandConditioningforTennis


On today's show we have an excellent prospect with next-level court awareness, and Novak Djokovic showing once again why he's the best in the world. Enjoy athletes and warriors!


Video credits:

Alex Yeager Class of 2025 College Tennis Recruiting Video

College Tennis Recruiting @collegetennisrecruiting

https://www.youtube.com/@collegetennisrecruiting

College Tennis App is a digital recruitment platform that helps high school tennis players and college tennis coaches connect through an intuitive web and mobile app.

Free download

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3V1QI8g

Recruits Database @ Amazon

Aspiring athletes can find a college, high-school, or team to continue their careers. Coaches gain access to a database of players to recruit from. The site has a blog about college sports, and college selection. It offers players the service to send videos of them playing, from which Recruits Database creates a highlight clip. There is a list of all NCAA and NAIA schools and their coaches' e-mails are a click away. Players can easily send their profile card to each coach. The website has a user-friendly interface, and allows easy communication between coaches and players. New blog posts about college athletics and college life are added periodically. Learn more @ https://amzn.to/4bM43IP


French Open 4th round: Novak Djokovic rallies to beat Francesco Cerundolo

Get Read for the US Open with the app

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3RB8RZR

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4bKRaPo

NBC Sports @NBCSports

https://www.youtube.com/@NBCSports


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
tennisustawimbledonussportsnetworkussportsradiotennis coachncaa tennistennis athletetennis recruiting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy