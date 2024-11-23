BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Bryan Ardis - Amazing Ways Nicotine (A Nutrient Not a Drug) Has Eliminated Serious Long COVID and Other Diseases
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
464 views • 6 months ago

Nicotine is said to be the addictive part of tobacco that leads to ill health. As Dr. Ardis shows in this Red Pill Expo presentation sharing peer reviewed research and case histories it is far from what it has been painted as.

Dr. Ardis explains how it has been used to cure serious symptoms of long covid and why it works. All within a matter of days, not even weeks or months.

Prepare to hear the truth about nicotine (found in eggplants and tomatoes) and how to use it (dosage etc.) How nicotine patches can be used and why it is not a harmful or addictive substance. Very important information for anyone you know who may have suffered the impact of the COVID shot and how this can help them recover.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.

Keywords
nutritionalternative treatmentshealth and medicinebryan ardislong covidnicotine for healing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy