Dr. Bryan Ardis - Amazing Ways Nicotine (A Nutrient Not a Drug) Has Eliminated Serious Long COVID and Other Diseases

Nicotine is said to be the addictive part of tobacco that leads to ill health. As Dr. Ardis shows in this Red Pill Expo presentation sharing peer reviewed research and case histories it is far from what it has been painted as.

Dr. Ardis explains how it has been used to cure serious symptoms of long covid and why it works. All within a matter of days, not even weeks or months.



Prepare to hear the truth about nicotine (found in eggplants and tomatoes) and how to use it (dosage etc.) How nicotine patches can be used and why it is not a harmful or addictive substance. Very important information for anyone you know who may have suffered the impact of the COVID shot and how this can help them recover.

