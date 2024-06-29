BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚠️Cascadia, New Madrid, La Palma - No Guarantee After July 7th
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
454 views • 10 months ago

There is one missing piece of the puzzle related to the 2017-2024 solar eclipse cycle that I will uncover in this video. It turns out that the extent of devastation expected to take place very soon in the US will not be limited to the West Coast and the New Madrid only. There is also an enormous risk of the East Cost experiencing massive tsunamis, and once again, the solar eclipse paths tell of this remarkable message to America at this point in history. Together with a special guest appearing on the livestream today, we will talk about strange events surrounding April 8th 2024, hidden history, seismic buildups now taking place, and specific passages from the Bible written over 2,000 years ago that have successfully predicted everything we are now seeing, including one chapter of Isaiah that seems to be telling us exactly what is about to happen to the United States.


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85


Ending Music 🎶: Awake - Raging Moses & Datin

2022 Illect Records - illect.com / @illect

Bandcamp: https://illect.bandcamp.com/album/awake

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/awake/1605647583?i=1605647585

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2rpARiXUBYX83iPmNBokTv?si=a4cba05e3a77407f

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09QLGH4C3?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_szir9v8728Zie0Cocg1Kid12i

Keywords
climate changeearthquakesolarsign of jonahrapturetribulationearthquakesbiblicaltsunami2024economic crisissigntsunamiscascadiarefugee crisisrecordnew madrideclipses1812end times signsla palmaseismic zonesubduction zonemagnitude 71811
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy