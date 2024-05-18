BILLY GRAHAM IMMORTALIZED ~ IMMPOSSIBLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is Not a PERSON ANYWHERE at ANYTIME That Has The POWER of IMMORTALITY EXCEPT JESUS The CHRIST !!! PERIOD ~ ABSOLUTE !!!
1 Timothy 6:16 WHO ONLY HATH IMMORTALITY:
1 Timothy 6:13 I give thee charge in the sight of God, who quickeneth all things, and before Christ Jesus, who before Pontius Pilate witnessed a good confession; 14 That thou keep this commandment without spot, unrebukeable, until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ: 15 Which in his times he shall shew, who is the blessed and only Potentate, the King of kings, and Lord of lords; 16 WHO ONLY HATH IMMORTALITY, dwelling in the light which no man can approach unto; whom no man hath seen, nor can see: to whom be honour and power everlasting. Amen.
THIS Nation and People Will Receive The Full WRATH of Almighty God When Their Cup is To The FULL !!! " Thus Saith The Lord of Host's !!!!
