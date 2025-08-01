BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MEN OF LAW Podcast 10 with John Richardson Jr.
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
MEN OF LAW - MOVIE
13 views • 1 month ago

🔥 Episode 10! 🔥


In this must-watch episode of the Men of Law Podcast, filmmaker Karl Lentini interviews John Richardson Jr., son of Dr. John A. Richardson — a trailblazing MD who treated thousands of cancer patients with Laetrile (B17) and metabolic therapy.


You’ll hear:

✅ How Dr. Richardson discovered Laetrile’s cancer-fighting potential ✅ Why the FDA raided his office and revoked his license ✅ How he STILL helped thousands — and the studies that back it all


Go to http://rncstore.com and use my name KARL at Checkout and receive 10% off your purchase. Or you can go directly to https://rncstore.com/karl


Dr. John Richardson's book LAETRILE CASE HISTORIES can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/Laetrile-Histories-Richardson-Cancer-Experience/dp/0912986387/ref=sr_1_1?crid=SJ6MFT7QUKP1&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9._lDR3Hf38zLBOfCtnN9E4B6FR3r2N2RvkHUzwpeat0R-SmHEGkaBBe43BWaOYZWpKbBlWWNwGBW1lvHlwHfBK1jlnqs4vS7bBLFK9eBleoPbSZPGVNeJ8C0Ycgb4ukiA7XQQ6LERxEWp0XXEem_HYoKWTqHVqGsYGNLCEO7YetZECCKPGFa-s9tM3djptSZy9Rwe8NUlFrM30N1EOXDKlifpWW91YsHKiEg84n_0TGs.M2cNH8E-R1VunheYx2x1O3TxmP-M2TcZ2JGFm17B9y4&dib_tag=se&keywords=john+richardson+md&qid=1753918073&sprefix=john+richardson+md%2Caps%2C172&sr=8-1


🎧 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT, and SUBSCRIBE to spread awareness!


📢 LIKE the Men of Law Podcast page for future episodes.


#MenOfLawPodcast ⁨@menoflaw_movie⁩ #KarlLentini #RickHill #CancerSurvivor #HealthFreedom #TooYoungToDie #HumanTraffickingAwareness #SupportIndependentFilm #JusticeMatters#DrJohnRichardson


🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.


movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk


#MenOfLaw #HumanTraffickingAwareness #KarlLentini #SupportIndependentFilm


DISCLAIMER: Any information provided on this channel or in this podcast is not intended to be, and must not be taken to be, the practice of medicine. Any information provided is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical provider or other qualified healthcare provider for guidance. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of information you have received. Some foods, supplements, and herbs may cause adverse reactions when taken at high doses, or if combined with prescription medications, or if certain health conditions exist. Consult your doctor and research thoroughly. Any product information shared is not intended as medical advice.

