MEN OF LAW Podcast 10 with John Richardson Jr.

In this must-watch episode of the Men of Law Podcast, filmmaker Karl Lentini interviews John Richardson Jr., son of Dr. John A. Richardson — a trailblazing MD who treated thousands of cancer patients with Laetrile (B17) and metabolic therapy.





You’ll hear:

✅ How Dr. Richardson discovered Laetrile's cancer-fighting potential ✅ Why the FDA raided his office and revoked his license ✅ How he STILL helped thousands — and the studies that back it all





