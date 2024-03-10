Entrepreneurial Philanthropy In Canada with Jimi and Ade Alalde

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DONATE: https://v-kolmedia.kindful.com/
According to madeincanada.ca, there are 3.5 million entrepreneurs in Canada. In recent years small and medium-sized businesses employed over 14 million Canadians. Almost 98% of Canadian businesses are considered small companies.
Their contribution is over half of Canada's GDP.
One in four new companies are started by recent immigrants to Canada.
Today's show features two guests, Jimi and Ade Alalade from Naija Atlantic Bakery.
They have an inspiring story of immigrating to Canada, taking a risk and launching a small business out of their garage, and growing it into a service footprint covering three provinces.
They are now giving back to their community in very meaningful ways.
I am excited about this conversation.
Please join me.
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
#faytene #canada #NaijaAtlanticBakery #immigrantentrepreneurs