Entrepreneurial Philanthropy In Canada with Jimi and Ade Alalde
2 views • 03/10/2024

According to madeincanada.ca, there are 3.5 million entrepreneurs in Canada. In recent years small and medium-sized businesses employed over 14 million Canadians. Almost 98% of Canadian businesses are considered small companies.




Their contribution is over half of Canada's GDP.


One in four new companies are started by recent immigrants to Canada.


Today's show features two guests, Jimi and Ade Alalade from Naija Atlantic Bakery.


They have an inspiring story of immigrating to Canada, taking a risk and launching a small business out of their garage, and growing it into a service footprint covering three provinces.


They are now giving back to their community in very meaningful ways.


I am excited about this conversation.


Please join me.



