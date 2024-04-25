© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 MINUTE CLIP pt2 from Iranian Woman PT2 Showing 2 Strands of Hair Gets JailTime & Beatup Says GOOFBALL Dep Mayor Jerusalem
alltheworldsastage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZVmb0r7PIJK6/
Iranian Woman PT2 Showing 2 Strands of Hair Gets JailTime & Beatup Says GOOFBALL Dep Mayor Jerusalem
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is an Israeli politician, media expert and policy maker. She currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem in charge of foreign relations