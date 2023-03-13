© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bbf0w8f0f
2023.03.13 The vast majority of Silicon Valley Bank's clients are collaborators of the Communist Party, and its collapse means that all their money has been wiped out.
硅谷银行的绝大多数的客户都是共产党的合作者，它的倒闭意味着这些人的钱都灰飞烟灭了。