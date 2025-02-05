BREAKING: MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST MEXICO? - Trump Admin To Attack CIA Funded Groups In Mexico?

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the claims by Trump administration officials regarding military strikes against Mexican cartels by the US government, a notion beyond absurd but blindly accepted by millions.

As we've reported for some time, the intelligence agencies are framing Mexico, one of the most self sustainable, family oriented, conservative countries in the Americas as "dangerous" and "threatening to the United States."

As Mexico has military parades in places like Monterrey with Russia and China, it appears the US government is attempting to frame another "Cuban Missile Crisis" type scenario.

As US military planes are diverted around the country and gun fights erupt on the border by design, as IEDs are found, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claims that military strikes on Mexican cartels within Mexico are "on the table." This is simply the US government's way of creating a new Iraq on their border, and like Iraq, they'd be fighting people that they armed and funded in the first place while killing innocent civilians. Truly evil.

This is also part of the lead-up to the "reset" as they create order out of chaos and bring in a North American economic union. Through trade wars between the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as physical wars (the administration has floated putting troops on the ground in Mexico), this is flying dangerously close to the sun.

The issue of mass migration was manufactured by the United States in the first place in order to come in as the "solution" and grow the government.

Meanwhile, Trump has called for the creation of an "iron dome" around the United States, increasing the power of the military industrial complex.

In this video, we break down the psyop once again as the story continues.





