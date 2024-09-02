BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are We Apathetic or Proactive Towards the Needs of the Persecuted Church - Ryan Brown
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 8 months ago

One in seven Christians worldwide are persecuted because of their faith, and Ryan Brown explains the important role of the church to provide comfort, care, and assistance to those brothers and sisters who are suffering. Ryan is the president and CEO of Open Doors USA, a ministry providing assistance to Christians around the globe suffering tyrannical oppression from governments or hostile groups in places like North Korea and Nigeria. His organization even provides a World Watch List, which provides the top 50 countries where Christians face the highest level of persecution for their faith in Jesus. Americans have a hard time understanding just how intensely the rest of the world is persecuted for something as simple as owning a Bible.



TAKEAWAYS


North Korea is one of the harshest places for a Christian to live - simply owning a Bible can result in lifelong imprisonment and death


In the United States, Christians’ barrier to being effective missionaries is often our own luxurious safety and comfort


The enemy will do whatever he can to strike fear and intimidation into the heart of the church


Giving and donating to organizations like Open Doors USA is a critical part of providing assistance to those who are suffering



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sign Up for CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/

Open Doors video: https://bit.ly/3LSRccC

Closed Doors Report: https://bit.ly/3WTZG9S


🔗 CONNECT WITH RYAN BROWN

Website: https://www.opendoorsus.org/en-US/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OpenDoorsUS/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/opendoorsus/

X: https://twitter.com/OpenDoorsUS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@opendoorsus


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblejesuschurchpersecutionnorth koreaministrynigeriatina griffinryan brownopen doors usaworld watchcounter culture moms show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy