NWO: COVID-19 vaccines have highest ‘kill rate’ in medical history
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
184 views • 11 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to The People’s Voice (https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/)

According to the American Medical Association or the AMA, the coronavirus is nothing more than the common cold...and BILLIONS of people were duped into taking the COVID-19 bioweapon masquerading as a vaccine which has killed or injured nearly 600 million people worldwide according to Dr. James Thorpe.

This is nothing more than the leftist globalists including the pope to depopulate the masses. This is the same pope who stated that taking the vaccine was a moral obligation.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

vaccinesfathergodjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimemmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaancient of dayskill ratecovid-19father of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and true
