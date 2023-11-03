BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3/11/2023 -- Earthquake Forecast -- USA, EU, Asia, Mideast + Americas new seismic unrest spreads
150 views • 03/11/2023

This update covers most current activity worldwide, with detailed explanations over each area, focusing on the South Europe region, Turkey, and Italy.The forecast this week calls for the next step up in the West Pacific from the M5.5 range currently showing, meaning we should see a round of new midrange M6.5 level in the warned areas shown in this video.

West Coast USA also due on land in California (northern california), as well as a more rare M4.0+ earthquake due on the New Madrid in Illinois down to Arkansas (across South Missouri).

The East coast USA should also get hit by a new M4.0+ earthquake unfortunately up by the Ohio / PA border again, could be as far North as South Canada.

South America and the Caribbean covered in this update as well as Hawaii and Australia.

Please remember --- Don't be scared , be prepared! Have an emergency plan, and kit -- make sure to update it at least twice a year with current batteries, food and seasonal specific clothing!


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
