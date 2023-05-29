Lindsey Graham says "Russians Are Dying It's the Best Money We've Ever Spent"

Update:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put the US Senator Lindsey "Good Investment" Graham on the wanted list after his recent comments.

Meanwhile, Reuters writes that the video was edited by Kiev, and the senator's comments "were taken out of the context". According to them, the phrases "it's the best money we've ever spent" and "Russians are dying" seem like they were uttered together but in fact they were not - they were made in different parts of the conversation.





