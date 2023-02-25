Resistance Chicks Join Mike Adams In TX Studio- Headline News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
East Palestine Ohio is the lead story. Mike Adams lays out the conundrum America is after this deadly mass murdering biological Attack on on Americans. You'll hear Mike discussing ways to detoxified to get the harmful dioxins out of your body. It is a difficult, almost impossible poison to remove from the land and water. Rooted in IG Farben Nazi murderous gas. During World War II, Bayer was part of a consortium called IG Farben that made the Zyklon B pesticide used in Adolf Hitler's gas chambers. Now also Monsanto. Leah and Micelle remind America that Ohio's Motto ***Are things are possible with God***. 2 Kings 2. Making an appeal to Heaven. Calling on God to cleanse and heal the land. Our bodies and Water. We must repent. Send our sins into the water and some salt. Stop counterfeiting money. We need to be honest God fearing people and start obeying God and by that we tart obeying the law, the Constitution. Only use gold and Silver coins. James 5:1-3, James 5:15-18, God's love can cover all these sins. Evil. Cover as if in debt and someone pays the debts off. Jesus covers all our sins, pays off our debts and will heal the land. We have to never use witchcraft = counterfeited money ever again. Wizardry chemistry. Or something worse will befall All America. Revival doesn't start until you need God and right now, Ohio NEEDS God!Chlorella is a genus of about thirteen species of single-celled green algae of the division Chlorophyta. Superfood, broccoli sprouts, green Tea www.HarvestRevivalCenter.om Also on Facebook and Youtube
