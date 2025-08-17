BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The importance of Purinergic Modulators
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
189 views • 4 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

(Pharmacy and Pharmacology course: Purinergic Signaling and Pathology: https://app.arkhub.io/program-details/2127)

In at least a 100 years, we're allowed to actually have a conversation and teach true science, which is only God's natural law. Anything else is a cult, a cult called scientism.

You don't put Metamucil, you don't put wood fibers, you don't put synthetic things, which our microbes can't metabolize. That's not how you poop. And everybody just says, Oh, I don't need to listen to him. I'll just go get any caffeine. Oh, coffee enema. You know, decaffeinated? Oh, you chemically poisoned your most important antioxidant, your important purinergic modulator, and that's the purines, are A and G, adenine and guanine, the base pairs that make up the DNA of all of life.

The pyrimidines are called cytosine and thymine, oh, and by the way, uracil is in the RNA. Everybody makes mRNA, so don't get in an ego, oh, I didn't get the mRNA shot. No, you've been injected with monkey, mouse, kidney, cow, since 1800s. Watch: Epidemic of Fraud about your true immunization.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/13/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6qjg18-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-bhnuniversity.com-docofdetoxstore.com.html

Epidemic of Fraud: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmvwyuV7Uvk

Learn on Arkhub: https://app.arkhub.io/eo/drjsolution

Keywords
healthnewscoffeeeducationtruthjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxivermectinsuraminpurinesarkhub
