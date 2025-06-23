“Fordow wasn’t just another nuclear site. It was Iran’s most protected one.





Built in secret starting in 2006, it took six years to complete and became active in 2012. Buried under 90 meters of rock near Qom, it was made to survive airstrikes and even bunker-busting bombs.





The site cost up to $1.7 billion. But for Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it was worth far more.





Now it’s gone. This is one of the biggest blows to Iran’s nuclear program.”





https://x.com/osint613/status/1936597146528039147?s=46&t=BaJwRi22xWPDrUPwuN9IvQ