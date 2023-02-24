© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Bowne Report: We live in a time when the Clinton body count is just a foregone conclusion. As court released details about the 2022 suicide of Bill Clinton aide Mark Middleton who signed in Jeffrey Epstein 7 out of the 17 times he visited the White House and rode on the Lolita Express as a Clinton liason, reveals he managed to tie himself to a tree with an electrical cord and shoot himself with a gun that didn't exist at the scene. Its obvious, there are zero repercussions for those in power and the feeding frenzy by globalist parasites in league with the Clinton's upon the American public is well underway.
Extended Report:
https://www.realnewschannel.com/criminal-elites-are-getting-sloppy-and-its-going-to-bite-them-in-the-ass-in-the-end/
Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=63f79f4585d91c3d2e00820c
