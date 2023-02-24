BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Criminal Elites Are Getting Sloppy And its going to bite them in the Ass in the end!
113 views • 02/24/2023

From the Bowne Report: We live in a time when the Clinton body count is just a foregone conclusion. As court released details about the 2022 suicide of Bill Clinton aide Mark Middleton who signed in Jeffrey Epstein 7 out of the 17 times he visited the White House and rode on the Lolita Express as a Clinton liason, reveals he managed to tie himself to a tree with an electrical cord and shoot himself with a gun that didn't exist at the scene. Its obvious, there are zero repercussions for those in power and the feeding frenzy by globalist parasites in league with the Clinton's upon the American public is well underway.


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

