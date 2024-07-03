BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Am i LOW in IRON? IRON Metabolism Explained. Morley Robbins
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
143 views • 10 months ago

Do i have low iron?  Anemia?  Most people (99%) are iron toxic, meaning too much iron. What runs the body and blood is bio-available copper, not iron. "...every facet of red blood cell metabolism is copper dependent...About 99% of people are iron TOXIC and bioavailable copper deficient... ~ TheRootCauseProtocol.com ~ Morley Robbins

Iron does not regulate itself. "Iron [in the human body] is like a 4 year old with a hammer!" ~ Morley Robbins

 "Ceruloplasmin is a protein that has 8 copper atoms inside of it. And it runs and regulates the entire body [including cellular iron]" ~ Morley Robbins

Iron equals premature AGING and DISEASE.

FULL PRESENTATION, Morley Robbins - Sugar is White Iron! Trinity Health Freedom Expo.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIhFU_00n6c

Glutathione deficiency is caused by high iron and low copper. Iron metabolism requires bio-available copper.

MORE about Copper-Iron Metabolism at EnergyMe333.com

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCopperIron.html

"Copper is the only metal on the planet that can activate oxygen and turn it into water." ~ Morley Robbins

Germs Love Iron. "The problem with excess iron: Allopathic medicine is based on the work of Louis Pasteur... Most people don't realize that there is one thing he forgot to tell us. All pathogens, bacteria, fungus, virus and parasites live, replicate and thrive on an iron buffet." ~ Morley Robbins on ExtremeHealthRadio.com


Keywords
metabolismdiseaseagingcoppermorley robbinsparasiteirongermceruloplasminoxygen activation
