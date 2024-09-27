BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SACRIFICING LIBERTY Part 1-4 Israel try's to sink the USS Liberty in 1967 during the 6 day war between Israel and Saudi Arabia
DWP97048
DWP97048
25 views • 7 months ago

SACRIFICING LIBERTY Part 1-4
The true story of the USS Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack the Arab nations. The USS Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.


Watch the full film at https://www.sacrificingliberty.com

