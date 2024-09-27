SACRIFICING LIBERTY Part 1-4 Israel try's to sink the USS Liberty in 1967 during the 6 day war between Israel and Saudi Arabia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SACRIFICING LIBERTY Part 1-4
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/f898ce5f-428e-47a4-a47f-140d97da4a23?index=1
Sacrificing Liberty - The Full Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XFTn70Rdso
The true story of the USS Liberty is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack the Arab nations. The USS Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.
Watch the full film at https://www.sacrificingliberty.com
Transcript
In a resurfaced video from 2017’s Cyber-Tech Conference in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu talks about Israel's changing warfare and its capacity to hack all devices including data banks, airplanes, cars and hospitals.