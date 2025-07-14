Script: Is Elon's new Party the Technocracy Party? Are you Watching WWE?

Elon Musk’s New Great Reset / Technocracy Party





Vcast covers Elon’s new political party pillars that are ripe for the NWO Ai beast bio hack / Egov system. How does Elon’s values fit Klaus Schwab’s WEF agenda? Does Elon’s family have a history with Technocracy? Think of Doge / Egod or Ai governance. What is Trumps role with the Big Beautiful Bill? As USA Inc crumbles by design, will this new party be the savior pushing universal basic income with strings attached? What is the false prophet’s role to bring on the MOTB and the image of the beast? How come Elon is so aggressive calling out that Steve Bannon is in the Epstein file. Will Ai be the hero to destroy the deep state to bring you false light. How are we being primed for the real Abomination of Desolation that will bio hack you? Your watching a brilliant script targeting eighty percent of Americans. Will Trump and Elon make up?