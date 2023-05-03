President Trump on Biden not coming to the King's coronation: Disrespectful....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump on Biden not coming to the King's coronation:
"I don't think he can do it physically. It's hard for him to do it physically. I think getting here, for him, he's got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.. I think it's very disrespectful."
What do you think Trump means by he's got a lot of strange things happening?
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/39131