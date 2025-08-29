BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 29 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
3 weeks ago

August 29, 2025

rt.com



An Iranian MP says Tehran is drafting a plan to withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation treaty. It comes as Western Powers move to reimpose sanctions on the country over its nuclear program, an act Russia says has no legal standing. As Washington says New Delhi is responsible for “everybody in America losing" the boomerang of Trump slapping India with 50% tariffs has apparently hit hard. We look how the south Asian nation is boosting it's self reliance. In an RT exclusive, a journalist who survived an attack on the Nasser hospital reveals it was a Reuters live feed camera targeted by IDF forces, dismissing the Israeli claim it was operated by Hamas.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Keywords
newsrussiart
