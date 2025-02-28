Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (22–28 February 2025)

From 22 to 28 Feb, nine group strikes were carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation with the use of high-precision air-based weapons and attack drones to hit energy facilities that supported the Ukrainian defence industry, as well as military airfield infrastructure, and military fuel storage facilities.

The strikes engaged the production and storage facilities of attack drones, training facilities for drone operators and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed groups and foreign mercenaries.

▫️ During the week, the Sever Group of Forces continued to rout AFU units in Kursk region.

In the course of the offensive operations, Pogrebki, Orlovka, Nikolsky, and Novaya Sorochina have been liberated.

The Group hit manpower and military hardware of one tank brigade, one heavy mechanised brigade, seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, five air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and four territorial defence brigades.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted losses on units of one mech'd brigade, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.

Over the week, more than 1,960 troops, 11 tanks, 156 armoured fighting vehicles, and 157 motor vehics of the enemy have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces.

Enemy losses also included two MLRS combat vehics, 40 field artillery guns, one Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, three anti-aircraft missile launchers, eight electronic warfare stations, and 12 ammunition depots.

▫️ As a result of active operations of the Zapad GOFs, the settlements of Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Topoli (Kharkov reg) have been liberated.

The Zapad Group of Forces also inflicted damage on five mech'd brigs, one assault brig, one airborne brig of the UAF, two territorial defence brigades, and one Natl Guard brig.

Enemy lost more than 1,340 troops, one tank, 13 armoured fighting vehics, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 33 motor vehics, 34 field artill guns, 16 of them manuf'd by NATO countries, 13 electronic warfare stations, and 13 ammo depots.

▫️ The Yug Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Group inflicted fire damage on six mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, one mountain assault brig, two assault brigs of the UAF, units of the International Legion, and the Azov special forces brig.

Over the week, the AFU have lost more than 1,210 troops, two tanks, nine armoured fighting vehics, 24 motor vehics, 21 field artill guns, seven ammo depots, five electronic warfare and counter-battery stations.

▫️ Tsentr Group's units improved the tactical situation by decisive actions and completed liberation of Novoandreyevka (DPR).

The Group hit ten mech'd brigs, one jaeger brig, one airmobile brig, two assault brigs, one UAV brig, one assault regiment of the AFU, one marine brig, and two Natl Guard brigs.

AFU losses to more than 2,340 troops, five tanks, three German-made Leopard tanks, and 32 armoured fighting vehics, including five Western-made vehics, 22 motor vehics, and 25 field artill guns.

▫️ Vostok Group's units have taken more favourable lines and positions. They inflicted damage on formations of one tank brig, two mech'd brigs, one air assault brig of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigs.

Enemy lost more than 1,180 troops, two tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, 10 armoured fighting vehics, and 21 motor vehics. 22 field artill guns, including three 155-mm SP'd artill systs of NATO-made countries, as well as three ammo depots, were neutralised.

▫️ Dnepr Group's units improved the situation along the front line. They hit manpower & military hardware of four mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, five coastal defence brigs of the AFU, and one territorial defence brig.

AFU losses amounted to more than 650 troops, two armoured fighting vehics, 44 motor vehics, seven field artill guns, 7 ammo depots, 11 electronic warfare & counter-battery stations.

▫️ Over week, Russian AD systs have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 13 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 20 JDAM guided aerial bombs, nine HIMARS MLRS projectiles manuf'd by the US, and 42 Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, as well as 702 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,834 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,932 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,149 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,305 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.