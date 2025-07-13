Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





On July 8, 2025 a red heifer was sacrificed by kohanim (Levitical priests) under the order from the Temple Institute in Israel. What difference does that make? Why should the sacrifice of a red heifer even be worthy of repeating?





What if every hair on the red heifer wasn’t red? What if only two hairs were another color? Would that make a difference? Could certain Jews accept the ashes of the one just sacrificed for any "purification" purposes? What does the Book of Numbers actually teach about a red heifer?





Because of the following scriptures: "For if the blood of bulls and goats and the ashes of a heifer, sprinkling the unclean, sanctifies for the purifying of the flesh, how much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without spot to God, cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God? ( Hebrews 9:13-14), why would a Christian even care if the Jews sacrificed a red heifer in Israel or not?





The reason Christians, and everyone else for that matter, should want to pay any attention to this is that this "practice" sacrifice looks to be setting the stage for the fulfillment of prophecies regarding animal sacrifices in the Book of Daniel (Daniel 9:27, 11:31, 12:11). The stopping of animal sacrifices will lead to the countdown to the greatest trial and tribulation the world will ever know (Matthew 24:21-22). Does the Bible show any relationship between resumed animal sacrifices, the 1260, 1290, and 1335 days prophecies, the Great Tribulation, and the return of Jesus?





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel uses the word of God to shed the light of Bible prophecy on the tremendous prophetic importance of the sacrifice of the red heifer and its time stamp in relation to the beginning of the Great Tribulation and the return of Jesus.





Read the full article to this video titled 'Temple Institute had a red heifer sacrificed and burnt, but . . .’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/temple-institute-has-a-red-heifer-sacrificed-and-burnt-but/