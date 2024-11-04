Elon: Only The Messiah Can Heal Blindness?

In John 9 we read how the Messiah heals a man blind from birth. No apostle ever heals someone born blind.

Elon Musk is preparing to offer sight to the blind. This sounds Messianic. This sounds like the Mark of the Beast from Revelation 13.

Elon Musk seems to be building technology reminiscent of the Image of the Beast. What level of sentience we he develop? Spirit? Soul? Breath?

Let's examine what the Bible describes about these upcoming times.