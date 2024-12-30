BGMCTV Parash 11 Vayigash (He approached) B’resheet/Genesis 44:18 to 47:27













Synopsis – Yehudah/Judah approaches Yoseph/Joseph to plead for the release of Benyamin/Benjamin, offering himself as a slave to the Egyptian ruler in Benyamin/Benjamin's stead. Upon witnessing his brothers' loyalty to one another, Joseph reveals his identity to them. "I am Yoseph," he declares. "Is my father still alive?"





The brothers are overcome by shame and remorse, but Yoseph/Joseph comforts them. "It was not you who sent me here," he says to them, "but Adonai. It has all been ordained from Above to save us, and the entire region, from famine."





The brothers rush back to Canaan with the news. Ya’akov/Jacob comes to Egypt with his sons and their families -- seventy souls in all -- and is reunited with his beloved son after 22 years. On his way to Egypt he receives the Divine promise: "Fear not to go down to Egypt; for I will there make of you a great nation. I will go down with you into Egypt, and I will also surely bring you up again."





Yoseph/Joseph gathers the wealth of Egypt by selling food and seed during the famine. Pharaoh gives Ya’akov/Jacob's family the fertile county of Goshen to settle, and the children of Israel prosper in their Egyptian exile.

Theme & Message – The focus of this lesson is the sovereignty of God. The Lord’s plans move forward in spite of any actions of people, whether they are believers or unbelievers. Our Father in Heaven, always motivated and moved by His great endless love, has a plan for His Kingdom, the universe, this whole earth, and for every individual He has created. Nothing and no one is outside of God’s knowledge or control. Because of God’s great love, the believer is called upon to trust Him completely and at all times that His plans are for the good of us all.





