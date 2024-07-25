BULLSEYE! Russian ISKANDER Missile Destroys The Command Post Along With UKRAINIAN Officers In LYMAN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian military department has published another footage of the brilliant work of the Iskander missile system and Russian intelligence. It is reported that Russian intelligence has managed to identify the exact location of the command post and the control point of unmanned aerial vehicles of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As it turned out, this classified military object of the Ukrainian Army was located in the northwestern part of the city of 'Krasny-Liman'............................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
