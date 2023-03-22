Ark of the Covenant HAS been Found 03/22/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
Ark of the Covenant is probably the most important Archaeological fact on
Earth. When it is found, it will prove the Bible is true. It will confirm the
Covenant with the Children of Israel and will prove that Jesus is the Lamb of
God and that He was crucified at exactly the right place, where His blood
dripped on the West Side of the Ark of the Covenant.
00:00 - What the Arc looks like
03:42 - A Sin Offering
07:50 - Archaeology Offer
13:13 - Ron Wyatt’s Testimony
14:52 - Jesus’ Blood on the Ark of the Covenant
27:22 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:23 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
28:47 - EMP Shield
