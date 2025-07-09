What did Trump just say? 🤷‍♀️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No idea what he just said.
He doesn't know who ordered the halt of weapons to Ukraine, but also he would be the first to know if that happened. 🤷♂️
🤡 Next-level flip-flopping: Trump says he has NO IDEA who paused US weapons shipments to Ukraine (this similar part of vid too)
🗣 Another Reporter: “Who ordered the pause last week?”
🤡 Trump: “I don’t know. Why don't you tell me?”
One week it’s "stockpiles are too low," the next it’s "send more weapons" — and now, apparently, no one knows who made the call.