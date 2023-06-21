Finding The Better Way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 19, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/betterway/
In June of 2023, James Corbett delivered two presentations at The Better Way conference in Bath, England: "Between The Raindrops" on the topic "From Electrosmog to Nature’s Frequencies" and "The Limits of My Language" on the topic "From Thought Control to Free Thought." This is the recording of those presentations.