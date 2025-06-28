DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 12

We've covered all the 'serpent' and 'devil' verses. Now let’s begin examining all the SATAN verses, starting in Numbers through Kings.

In part 11 we saw that The Heart is the true Origin of Evil





In part 11 we saw that The Heart is the true Origin of Evil

Scripture reveals that the true source of sin is not a supernatural devil, but the human heart and mind, the inner seat of thought, desire, and will. In biblical language, the heart (Hebrew: lev, Greek: kardia) and the mind (nous) are often interchangeable, representing the core of who we are. Proverbs 23:7 says, “As he thinketh in his heart, so is he,” showing that reason and choice flow from within. Jesus confirms in Matthew 15:19 and Mark 7:21–23 that all evil—murder, adultery, deceit—comes from the heart. Jeremiah 17:9 warns that the heart is deceitful and wicked above all things, and Romans 8:7 says the fleshly mind is hostile to God. Eve’s sin in Genesis 3 began not with her hand but her heart—desire, pride, and doubt led her astray (cf. 1John 2:16, James 1:14–15). The “devil” in Scripture is often a metaphor for the carnal nature—the flesh, ignorance, or rebellious will that resists truth and exalts self (Hebrews 2:14, Ephesians 4:18). Paul speaks of spiritual warfare not against mystical demons, but against thoughts and strongholds in the mind (2Corinthians 10:4–5). The only path to victory is through heart circumcision (Deut 30:6, Col 2:11) and mind renewal (Romans 12:2). God's Word exposes and transforms the heart (Hebrews 4:12), creating a new inner man who can overcome the old. In short, the devil we must resist is often our own unsubmitted self—and the battle begins in the heart.

QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS

SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf

DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf

SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf





