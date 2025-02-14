❗️The fighting in Ukraine began because Biden promised Ukraine to join NATO, Trump said.

Ukraine's loss of territory will be recorded in a special agreement. This was stated by the US President's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in an interview with Fox News.

"I think there will be some agreement on the potential loss of territory. But look, you don't have to admit it," he added.

Trump's envoy recalled that the United States did not recognize Soviet sovereignty over the Baltic countries.

"When the Soviet Union conquered the Baltic states, we never said that they owned these countries. We said that they were simply under the domination (of the USSR. - Ed.)," Kellogg explained.

Therefore, in his opinion, the territorial issue must be looked at in the long term, “but this is part of the negotiations.”

"We need a real, stable peace that is actually guaranteed in terms of there being a security agreement between all parties that is long-term and very, very sustainable," Trump's envoy added.