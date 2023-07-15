BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A powerful strike has been delivered against the concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Orehovo - Where the AFU are Attempting to Break Through the Zaporozhye Front
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
733 views • 07/15/2023

A powerful strike has been delivered against the concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Orehovo, from where the AFU are attempting to break through the Zaporozhye front. - @RVvoenkor

➡️Currently, the intensity of combat operations has decreased along the front line from Kopani to Rabotino to Verbovo.

➡️The command of the AFU is regrouping its forces in preparation for new waves of assaults and occasionally sending units for reconnaissance missions.

➡️Meanwhile, the Russian army is identifying AFU force accumulations and launching strikes against them.

➡️The AFU's greatest activity is observed at the junction of the defense lines of the 291st and 70th regiments in the fields near Rabotino. Previously, the Ukrainians managed to establish positions in trenches here and continue to consolidate them.

➡️The current battles have taken on a positional character. Howitzers, multiple rocket launch systems, mortars, tanks, infantry engage in mutual exchanges of fire, without escalating into large-scale combat actions.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy