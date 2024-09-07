Bases 143 a British Contactee -Lorraine McAdam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lorriane McAdam has taken years to come forward with her experiences with Nordics and Reptilians and Greys. She fought them off!
These are links to Amazon and 6th books:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Phantoms-Night-ETs-experience-paranormal/dp/1803413050/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1Q110G7LSCZ2K&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.DvIBl509CRBHL5zStzGT6J5IYMVliqjQo-gsn-BSZYw.mQSOWgFttW5EvWZBpVEY2uiOtpbWo-9PLd1bVsD3_ME&dib_tag=se&keywords=Phantoms+in+the+night+or+ets&qid=1725550808&sprefix=phantoms+in+the+night+or+ets%2Caps%2C399&sr=8-1
USA https://www.amazon.com/Phantoms-Night-ETs-experience-paranormal/dp/1803413050/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1E2DB1U5IUI2Y&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.XXGJpdRzifv-D9405TgmAQ.fXHRkqPS4yVisXgGavHB0zZTjHYBzH7zcxOgryc77og&dib_tag=se&keywords=Phantoms+in+the+night+or+ets&qid=1725550873&sprefix=phantoms+in+the+night+%2Caps%2C852&sr=8-1
6th books
Phantoms in the Night or ETs? from 6th Book and and Greys, But are these ETs or Paranormal terrestrial activities.
Available on basestv.com