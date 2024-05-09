BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Border Debate with Dan Frei vs Donny Rotten Bacon - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debate
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
14 views • 12 months ago

Scott: Do you think we should close the border or keep it open and welcome enemy soldiers, cartel gang bangers, and Jihad terrorists.


Dan Frei: Close the border.


Donny Rotten Bacon: I’m doing the right thing for Nebraska by keeping the border wide open and inviting all the terrorists to come to Nebraska so we can pay for their hotel rooms. It’s all about bringing Nebraskan’s together so we can lose our jobs too illegals, get robbed by illegals, and pay for illegal anchor babies.


Scott: Well there you have it folks, close the border or live next to terrorists who are going to kill you.


Vote Dan Frei

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #debate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #baconbackers #baconforsenate #teambacon #freithatbacon

