NWO: United States performs poison experiments on its own population

The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16 is the United States, which used to speak with Christian values but now speaks as a dragon, which is a symbol for satan. It is a known fact that the US government has experimented poisons, chemtrails, vaccines and dangerous drugs on its own people for several decades and the recent COVID-19 vaccine is no different.
