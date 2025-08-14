Russia Deals Crushing Blow To Kyiv Ahead Of Trump-Putin Summit

In a major strategic operation, Russian security and military forces have dismantled Ukraine’s covert program to develop long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory. The operation, carried out by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in coordination with the Defense Ministry, has delivered both a military and psychological blow to Kyiv at a critical moment—just as world attention turns to the upcoming high-stakes talks between Presidents Putin and Trump.

Russian intelligence uncovered that Ukraine had been secretly developing the Sapsan operational-tactical missile system with an estimated range of 500-700 kilometers. This is enough to threaten Moscow and Minsk. The project, coordinated by a European nation, relied on Soviet-era technology and NATO’s approval. Through intercepted communications between Ukrainian defense contractors, Russian operatives obtained critical details about production sites, air defense and fuel storage facilities.

In July, Russian precision strikes systematically eliminated key elements of the missile program. The targets included the Pavlograd Chemical Plant, which produced solid rocket fuel and thermobaric warheads. Nearby, the Pavlograd Mechanical Plant, where missile assembly and guidance systems were manufactured, suffered catastrophic damage. In the Sumy region, the Shostka State Plant Zvezda and Research Institute of Chemical Products, critical for explosives and propellant development, were reduced to rubble. These strikes were so comprehensive that they also wiped out Western air defense systems protecting the facilities, including American Patriot missile batteries and their supporting radar infrastructure.

The timing of this operation carries profound political significance. As Kyiv attempts to escalate tensions through media provocations and military actions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, Russia’s decisive action serves as a powerful counter-narrative. By exposing and then annihilating Ukraine’s missile ambitions, Moscow has demonstrated both its intelligence capabilities and its willingness to preemptively neutralize threats.

This strategic success deals a severe blow to the Kyiv regime’s credibility while strengthening Russia’s negotiating position on the eve of crucial diplomatic talks. As Ukrainian attempts to darken the summit with provocations continue, Moscow’s revelation of the Sapsan program’s destruction stands as a stark reminder of Russia’s ability to control the information battlefield just as effectively as the military one.

https://southfront.press/russia-deals-crushing-blow-to-kyiv/